Kuwait FM Meets Sudanese Counterpart On Arab Summit Preparatory Meeting Sidelines

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday Sudanese counterpart Hussein Awadh, on the sidelines of the preparatory ministerial meeting for the 33rd Arab Summit.

During the meeting, current developments on the Sudanese scene and the human suffering the brotherly Sudanese people are experiencing were touched on.

The Sudanese minister renewed his country's gratitude for the medical supplies and the ongoing air bridge that was launched by Kuwait.

For his part, Minister Al-Yahya reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to stand with Sudan, support its unity, stability, and territorial integrity, and restore security and safety. (end)

