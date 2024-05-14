Expatriate Remittances Up By 4.2% During Q1 2024-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -Remittances from expatriate workers witnessed an "improvement" in their performance during the month of March 2024, by 3.4%, compared to the corresponding month of last year, totaling $269.3 million, preliminary data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed.During the first quarter of the current year 2024, expatriate remittances went up by 4.2%, reaching $863 million, compared to $828.2 million during the same period last year.