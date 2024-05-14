EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

Amprion successfully issues a green bond for €1 billion

14.05.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Dortmund, Tuesday, 14 May 2024



Amprion successfully issues a green bond for €1 billion



Transmission system operator Amprion GmbH (“Amprion”) has once again successfully placed a green dual-tranche bond with a total nominal value of €1

billion on the international capital market. The green dual-tranche bond was issued under Amprion's €9 billion debt issuance programme. The order book was several times oversubscribed.



Amprion's regular green bond issuances have established it as a frequent issuer on the international bond market. The transmission system operator is focusing on green bonds in particular to finance the necessary investments in the upgrade and expansion of a climate-neutral German electricity transmission grid.



The green bond was issued in two tranches and is listed on the Euro MTF of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange:





The first tranche in the amount of €500 million has a maturity of 7 years and carries a coupon of 3.625%

p.a. The second tranche in the amount of €500 million has a maturity of 20 years and carries a coupon of 4.000%

p.a.

Peter Rüth, CFO of Amprion, said in summary:“We are very pleased with the transaction, which reflects investor confidence in Amprion and our strategy. It is another important foundation stone for our ambitious growth and the investments aimed at implementing the energy transition in Germany. The recently-affirmed solid investment grade ratings underpin our position as a regular and reliable issuer on the international capital market. We are very well positioned here.”



Proceeds to be used as set out in the Green Finance Framework



The proceeds will be used exclusively for sustainable projects that meet the criteria of Amprion's Green Finance Framework.



The Framework was developed in accordance with the international Green Bond Principles and validated by renowned ESG rating agency Sustainalytics by way of a second-party opinion.



Solid investment grade ratings



The two rating agencies Moody's and Fitch rate Amprion as Baa1 and BBB+, respectively, in each case with a stable outlook.



Moody's has assigned the newly issued green dual-tranche bond a Baa1 rating. The transaction was supported by Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank, DZ BANK AG, ING, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, SEB and UniCredit as joint lead managers.



Amprion connects



Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000-kilometre extra-high voltage grid transports electricity across an area that extends from the North Sea to the Alps. Around a third of Germany's economic output is generated in this region. Our power lines are lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and safe – and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our network. Around 2,700 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other sites help make sure the lights never go out. We also perform overarching operations for integrated grid systems in Germany and Europe.







