Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Eyes Massive Market Opportunity Through Inclusion In 'Free Feature Phone For Life' Promotion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of push-to-talk over cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, has announced that its SD7 Handset was added to the“Free Feature Phone for Life” promotion from FirstNet(R), built with AT&T. The limited time offer is available to new activations or eligible upgrades, giving eligible customers the ability to choose a FirstNet Ready(R) free feature phone with either push-to-talk, FirstNet Rapid Response or a feature phone plan.“FirstNet has been an early adopter of our SD7 handsets and an important supporter of our efforts to increase distribution of our products,” said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata.“We first launched our SD7 handset for use on FirstNet in 2022 and since that time, first responders have experienced the benefits of our ruggedized devices and the FirstNet network. We are pleased that our devices are being included in this promotion.”

As a follow up to the original announcement, the company further expanded on the market opportunity for its SD7 Handset with one of the largest U.S. cellular carriers.“Inclusion in one of the largest U.S. cellular carrier's 'Free Feature Phone for Life' promotion opens up a massive market opportunity for our SD7 handsets,” Seelenfreund said.“This carrier serves more than 100 million subscribers and has tremendous brand recognition. Under the terms of our agreement, our devices are priced aggressively to scale our unit sales and drive growth. We expect this promotional program will increase visibility of our products in the marketplace and increase accessibility for organizations that are seeking secure and reliable communications solutions.”

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation push-to-talk (“PTT”) over cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today. In support of its PTT handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. Siyata's common shares and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols SYTA and SYTAW, respectively. Visit and UnidenCellular to learn more.

