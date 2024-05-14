Keysight Releases 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report And Disclosures

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Report highlights progress in environmental, social, and governance efforts worldwide and details achievements in fostering an inclusive environment Keysight significantly surpassed many 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility key impact goals

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 14, 2024 /3BL/ - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) released its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report , highlighting the company's recent environmental sustainability, social impact, ethical business and governance, diversity, and equity achievements. The report, with its accompanying 2023 CSR Data Report , encompasses Keysight's sustainability performance in fiscal year 2023 and includes operations worldwide, unless otherwise noted. Data includes disclosures that have been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) revised universal topic standards and aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks, as well as additional human capital metrics not included in the mentioned frameworks.

Keysight's 2023 CSR Report showcases how the company progressed toward long-term goals, exceeded its key impact goals in the social space, and met its ethical business and governance goals. These goals were attained all while continuing to make positive contributions to purposeful technology and transparency with key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting frameworks.

Made progress toward environmental sustainability goals

The company made progress in environmental sustainability related to its commitment to net zero emissions for business operations by the end of fiscal year 2040, aligning with the Paris Agreement's preferred goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Highlights include:



Approval of the company's near-term science-based targets (SBTs) by the Science Based Targets initiative covering all three scopes of emissions.

Completed the company's first quantitative climate-related scenario analysis, covering a range of warming trajectories from 1.5°C to 3.3°C.

Continued its practice of transparency with the release of the company's first Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report in 2023.

Due to a full year of production from the Penang, Malaysia rooftop solar array, the company increased its total global renewable electricity portfolio to approximately 5%. Continuing progress toward its energy reduction goal, including the completion of an estimated 10,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of annual energy reduction projects.

Surpassed all social impact goals for fiscal year 2023

Keysight significantly surpassed its goals for positive social impact by focusing on community and education and advancing diversity and inclusion. Progress includes:



Continued science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education efforts and partnerships to further extend the company's reach and equity impact. This resulted in more than 1.8 million students, future engineers and technology skill learners engaged in fiscal year 2023 surpassing our goal of 1.5 million students.

Committing more than $319 million in value to strengthen communities through philanthropic, volunteerism and community engagement actions, which surpassed its $250 million goal for the fiscal year. Exceeded goals to increase the percentage of new hires globally that identify as women, and new hires in the US that identify as underrepresented minorities1, while moving towards more balanced representation overall and across our leadership team.

Met stated goals for ethical business and governance in fiscal year 2023

The company met its ethical governance goals by not incurring any material negative impacts to its income statement from CSR-related matters in fiscal year 2023. This achievement aligns to Keysight's ethical operations and business commitments through the company's robust governance, which is provided by its Standards of Business Conduct (SBC), corporate policies, board and risk oversight, and environmental, health, and safety programs to name a few.

Continued quest to build a better planet

The Keysight 2023 CSR and Data Reports demonstrate the company's mission of accelerating innovation to connect and secure the world to help build a better planet through sustainably developed, leading-edge design, emulation, and test solutions. By providing these solutions, Keysight helps customers deliver breakthrough innovations in areas such as clean technology, social impact and wellness, and safety and security.

Looking forward, Keysight remains committed to its mid- and long-term targets supporting net zero emissions in its operations by the end of fiscal year 2040 and has announced another set of new metrics tracking progress in social impact - including DEI - and ethical governance throughout 2024 and into 2025.

Satish Dhanasekaran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Keysight, said: " Keysight has long strived to make a positive impact on society and fiscal year 2023 was no different. Through technology that accelerates innovation to connect and secure the world, and our practice of employing a global business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable, and socially responsible operations, we remained steadfast in our commitment and are proud to have made material progress on our results.”

Resources



2023 CSR Data Report

Keysight 2023 CSR Data Report

2023 TCFD Report

Keysight CSR Website

Keysight DEI Website

Keysight CSR Resources Hub Keysight CSR News, Awards & Recognitions

1Keysight uses the following definition of underrepresented minorities (URM): employees in the U.S. who identify as Black, African American, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, Native American, Alaska native, or two or more races, or as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

