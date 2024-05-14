'Special Place For Life': Raphael Varane Confirms Manchester United Exit, Sends Message To Fans (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) French defender

Raphael Varane on Tuesday announced his departure from Manchester United this summer after three years with the Premier League giants. The 31-year-old defender, renowned for his success at Real Madrid prior to joining United in 2021, has struggled with injuries during his tenure, managing just 93 appearances over three seasons.

The seasoned French center-back's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the current season. United recently opted against exercising their option for a 12-month extension, which would have tied him to Manchester until the summer of 2025.

Varane's anticipated departure in the summer has been confirmed, initially through an emotional farewell video he shared on his social media accounts. The Red Devils subsequently issued an official statement to reaffirm the news.

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it's been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wear that shirt,” the former France international said on social media.

“The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents," Varane added in his video message.

“For my kids, it's home here. It's going to be a special place for me, for life," he said.

“When the fans to go Wembley, it's something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.

Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I'm very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy," Varane said in a hopeful message for the Red Devils.

“I'll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it's going to be very emotional day for me, for sure," the Frenchman concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports claimed that the 31-year-old was among several United players being eyed for a potential move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. This list includes captain Bruno Fernandes and midfielder Casemiro.

“Raphael Varane has confirmed he will leave Manchester United in the summer, upon the expiry of his contract, following three seasons at Old Trafford,” United said.

“Everybody at United thanks Rapha for his service and wishes him well for the future," the club added in its statement.

Varane, a long-term target for United, joined the club from Real Madrid in a notable 42 million-pound deal in the summer of 2021. His arrival was marked with fanfare as he was unveiled on the pitch before a Premier League fixture against rivals Leeds.

Having amassed a wealth of major silverware during his decade-long tenure at the Bernabeu, Varane's resume boasted successes from his time at Lens as well. Additionally, he was part of the French squads that reached consecutive World Cup finals in 2018 and 2022, triumphing in the first against Croatia in Moscow.

Since joining United, Varane has made 93 appearances across all competitions, finding the net twice. He clinched the Carabao Cup under Erik ten Hag's leadership at Wembley last season and also reached consecutive FA Cup finals.

However, Varane has been frequently hampered by injuries during his time in Manchester. He has started only 16 of United's 36 Premier League matches this season. His campaign has been plagued by injury, with his last appearance dating back to being substituted at half-time in consecutive games against Brentford and Chelsea in early April.

Expected to be sidelined for several weeks due to a muscle issue sustained at Stamford Bridge, there have been no recent updates on his fitness as United concludes a disappointing Premier League season with matches against Newcastle and Brighton before the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City at Wembley on May 25th.

Varane also made headlines earlier this year when he disclosed that he had "damaged his body" through continuous heading of the ball, raising awareness of the significant dangers of concussion.