BJP Changes Candidate For Soro Assembly Seat In Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 14 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) changed its nominee for the Soro Assembly constituency in Odisha's Balasore district on the last date of filing of nomination for the polling on Tuesday.

The party nominated Parsuram Dhada in place of Rajendra Kumar Das, who was named as the party nominee for the Soro Assembly constituency on April 2.

Interestingly, both Das and Dhada on Tuesday filed nominations as BJP candidates for the constituency. However, the party has confirmed the nomination of Dhada.

Speaking to mediapersons, BJP's Odisha election-in-charge, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, said,“Today the party has confirmed Parsuram Dhada as its candidate for Soro.”

Dhada won from Soro twice as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate in 2014 and 2019. He joined the BJP after resigning from the BJD last month.

Sources claimed the local party workers and leaders were not happy over the candidature of Das, whose original home-turf is Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district.

The ruling BJD has fielded Madhab Dhada from the Soro Assembly seat.