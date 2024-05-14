NATO chief assaults China over Russia relations

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has launched a scathing critique of China, accusing Beijing of facilitating Moscow's actions in the Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the NATO Youth Summit in response to a question from a student at Yale University, Stoltenberg emphasized the global ramifications of security crises, asserting that China's role in enabling Russian aggression extends beyond regional boundaries.



Stoltenberg argued that China's status as Russia's primary trading partner provides Moscow with critical resources essential for military operations, including components for missiles, drones, and weaponry. He also implicated Iran and North Korea, alleging their involvement in supplying drones and ammunition to Russia, thereby enhancing its capacity to confront European nations, notably Ukraine.



Highlighting the interconnected nature of security challenges, Stoltenberg dismissed the notion of segregating Asian and European security concerns, stressing the need for a unified approach to address contemporary threats effectively.



While the US has long advocated for NATO's expansion into Asia, predating the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Stoltenberg's remarks underscore a renewed urgency for NATO's engagement beyond traditional North Atlantic boundaries. However, skepticism surrounds the allegations leveled against China, Iran, and North Korea, with critics questioning the veracity of claims made by US officials without substantial evidence.



As geopolitical tensions persist and global security dynamics evolve, Stoltenberg's call for a comprehensive approach to security underscores the imperative for international cooperation in addressing multifaceted challenges on a global scale.

