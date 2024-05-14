Military: Russians Intensify Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction, but is failing.

This was stated by Legion of Freedom spokesman Kostiantyn Denysov on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“As of six in the morning, the artillery shelling has not stopped. The enemy is firing with everything they have,” Denysov said.

According to him, there is a suspicion that in the next two days Russian troops will focus on artillery, as a storm warning has been announced in the region. Prolonged rains are predicted, so the enemy will not be able to actively use drones and assault infantry.

“Even their infantry that tries to jump into our positions, 99% of them fall. There are a number of areas where positional battles are taking place, because the occupiers, despite their superiority in manpower, cannot advance and remove our guys from their positions,” the spokesman added.

