Russia plans on opening new embassy in Sierra Leone

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed plans to inaugurate a new embassy in Sierra Leone by the conclusion of 2024, following discussions with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Timothy Musa Kabba. Lavrov highlighted the finalized decision to establish a Russian mission in Freetown during a press conference in Moscow, underscoring ongoing efforts to finalize logistical details.



Moreover, Lavrov disclosed that both governments are actively exploring opportunities for collaboration in nuclear energy, with discussions including the potential construction of a nuclear facility in Sierra Leone. He emphasized the mutual interest in enhancing cooperation across various sectors, with Sierra Leone expressing particular interest in attracting Russian investors for projects spanning nuclear energy and non-energy sectors.



Highlighting the importance of humanitarian collaboration, Lavrov noted Sierra Leone's keenness to engage with Russia in healthcare initiatives, underscoring the shared commitment to advancing mutual prosperity through bilateral cooperation. In turn, Kabba conveyed his felicitations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his recent election victory and inauguration, expressing aspirations for continued growth and prosperity for the nation.

