Keep Rowing! Only 170 Miles To Go

(MENAFN- Pressat) A team of women have taken their preparations for a charity challenge to Cockermouth high street - and say they are undaunted by the 171 mile Coast to Coast ordeal ahead of them.

Thankfully for Sarah Glass and her colleagues at the Centre for Leadership Performance they won't have to haul their rowing machine along the route from St Bees across to Robin Hood's Bay.

They are among dozens of intrepid Cumbrian professionals gearing up to tackle a virtual version of the UK's most iconic long-distance challenges.

Teams from businesses across the county are signing up for the 171-mile Virtual Coast to Coast Corporate Challenge in aid of local good causes.

And there's still time for more Cumbrian businesses to join up.

Those taking part won't have to walk Alfred Wainwright's famous route from St Bees Head in Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay in Yorkshire.

Instead, they can complete the 171 miles in their home, office or gym by walking, running, swimming, static exercise bike, rowing machine or any other form of exercise where you move to record mileage.

The starting gun will be metaphorically fired on May 20 and the challenge must be completed by July 1.

Cumbria Community Foundation has launched the Challenge to mark its 25th anniversary and raise money for its Cumbria Fund.

Chief executive Andy Beeforth said:“This is a brilliant way for businesses and our corporate supporters to raise money for local causes.

“We also hope it will be a fun way for companies and their staff to join together and give back to their community.”

Organisations to have signed up already include the Centre for Leadership Performance in Cockermouth.

Its executive director, Sarah Glass, said:“We're delighted to celebrate 25 years of the Cumbria Community Foundation, and the fantastic work they do, by taking part in the Virtual Coast to Coast Challenge.

“Over the years, we have been beneficiaries of some of their grants, enabling us to continue our work promoting lifelong learning and ensuring that better leadership equals better lives for the people of Cumbria.”

Businesses can register online at: