Turkey to launch new software to combat deepfake videos globally

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Communications Directorate announced plans on Monday to introduce new software designed to detect deepfake videos, both domestically and internationally. Idris Kardas, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, emphasized that their efforts are ongoing around the clock in collaboration with various public institutions to combat disinformation and ensure the dissemination of accurate information within society.



Speaking at a conference in central Konya province, Kardas revealed that the Center for Combating Disinformation is currently developing software aimed at identifying deepfake videos. He expressed optimism that the software will be completed in the near future and affirmed that it will be made available to Turkey and other countries worldwide. The initiative underscores Turkey’s commitment to addressing the growing threat posed by deepfake technology, which utilizes synthetic images to impersonate individuals with increasing sophistication, owing to advancements in data and machine learning.



Kardas emphasized the importance of leveraging digital advancements to counter disinformation campaigns, which aim to mislead and manipulate societies by disseminating false information. He highlighted the role of accurate information in combating such tactics and stressed the need to confront manipulative content that seeks to divert public opinion and influence social narratives.



Furthermore, Kardas cited an example of their efforts in thwarting false news generated by artificial intelligence during Israel's conflict with Gaza. This instance underscores the proactive approach adopted by Turkey in utilizing technological solutions to combat disinformation and uphold the integrity of information dissemination in an era marked by digital manipulation and misinformation.

