TikTok ban law puts Joe Biden's campaign at risk

A report published by a US-based news agency has shed light on a significant political dilemma for Leader Joe Biden, revealing that the law he recently ratified to ban TikTok could undermine his campaign for a second presidential term.



This legislative action, which successfully passed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate with bipartisan support, demands that ByteDance, the Chinese company owning TikTok, divest its U.S. operations by next January or face a ban on the popular social media app within the United States. ByteDance has responded by filing a lawsuit to prevent the enforcement of this law, staunchly opposing the forced sale of its American business.



Further complicating the issue, a poll conducted last March by the Blueprint Group illustrated a divided public opinion on the matter. According to the poll, 56 percent of participants were in favor of banning or restricting TikTok unless it was sold to an American company.



This support, however, was not as strong among younger respondents, with only 46 percent of those under the age of 45 agreeing with the proposed measures. In contrast, 27 percent of all respondents and a more significant 38 percent of younger participants opposed the idea of a ban or forced sale.



As the possibility of a TikTok ban gains more attention, the narrative on social media has increasingly cast doubt on President Biden and the Democratic Party. This development poses a particular risk for Biden's campaign, given that his electoral success is heavily reliant on young voters, a group that is highly active on TikTok.



The backlash from this demographic could prove detrimental to his campaign efforts, especially as the platform becomes a hub for political discourse and mobilization. Thus, while the bipartisan support for the bill underscores a unified stance on national security concerns, the political repercussions for Biden could be substantial as he seeks to secure a second term in office amidst growing scrutiny from the app's young user base.

