Floods death toll in Kenya increases

(MENAFN) Kenya is facing a dire humanitarian crisis as heavy flooding and landslides have claimed the lives of over 180 people and displaced thousands since March, according to reports from the country's government and the Red Cross. The toll of devastation continues to mount, with recent recovery efforts revealing the grim reality of the situation.



In the aftermath of the dam breach in the town of Mai Mahiu, where at least 48 individuals lost their lives, rescue teams are working tirelessly to recover bodies from the debris. Felix Maiyo, the Kenya Red Cross South Rift Regional Manager, confirmed the discovery of two more bodies on Wednesday, underscoring the magnitude of the tragedy.



Government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura provided updates on the escalating crisis, stating that the death toll had risen to 179, including 15 children, with an additional 20 people reported missing. The number of injured individuals receiving treatment has also surged, highlighting the widespread impact of the disaster on Kenyan communities.



The humanitarian response has been swift, with the Kenya Red Cross spearheading evacuation efforts to rescue those stranded by floodwaters. In the Talek area of Narok County, over 90 people, including tourists, have been evacuated from 14 tourist camps after the Talek River burst its banks, posing a grave threat to lives and property.



In a poignant display of bravery and resilience, the Kenya Red Cross shared footage of its team in Garissa County rescuing a man who had been stranded on a tree for five days due to floodwaters. The harrowing ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the urgency of the situation and the critical need for coordinated response efforts to mitigate further loss of life.



As Kenya grapples with the aftermath of these devastating floods, the focus remains on providing relief and support to affected communities while bolstering preparedness and resilience to future disasters. The unwavering commitment of humanitarian organizations and emergency responders underscores the collective resolve to stand in solidarity with those impacted by the crisis.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108209644