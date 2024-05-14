Qatar Museums Launches 'Al Shaqab, The Legacy Of Arabian Horses' At DIBF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums has launched the book“Al Shaqab, The Legacy of Arabian Horses” at the 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), happening at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) until May 18.

The book, written by internationally acclaimed author Judith Forbis, features breathtaking photography of Arabian horses and traces the journey of Qatar's renowned Al Shaqab Stud.

In less than a decade since its establishment, Al Shaqab has dominated international competitions, setting new world records with three champion stallions. These stallions, Al Adeed Al Shaqab, Gazal Al Shaqab, and Marwan Al Shaqab not only revitalised the Arabian horse breed in the Gulf region but also established the reputation of the Qatari stable for generations to come.

Forbis said that her book is a tribute to H H The Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and the Arabian horses of Al Shaqab and Qatar. She highlighted the significance of the Arabian horse breed in the region's cultural heritage:“Although the Arabian horse breed was developed in the region, the numbers of Arabian horses had begun to decrease in their homelands and increase in the West by the early 20th century. The emergence of the industrial age hastened that development.”

“Alongside the emergence of oil wealth, there was a renaissance of the Arabian horse in the Arab world as these nations, particularly Qatar, determined to honour the horse as part of their vast cultural heritage.”

“Leading the way in this dynamic revival of the Arabian horse, Qatar became not only a wellspring of superior horses and foundation bloodstock but also a source of inspiration to breeders in the region as well as globally.”

The book, which spans almost 200 pages, is divided into three chapters: The Heritage, The Legend, and The Legacy. It covers various aspects including the history of the Arabian horse, the rise of the Al Thani Dynasty, the achievements of Al Shaqab, and the new developments at the Al Shaqab Stud.

Forbis, who has been living and travelling in the Middle East since 1957, shared her personal connection with Qatar and Al Shaqab:“Throughout this renaissance of the Arabian horse in the region, I have witnessed the dynamics that have thrust Qatar and Al Shaqab into prominence.”

The book aims to showcase the untold story of the Al Thani dynasty, their beloved Arabian horses, and the global influence of Qatar and Al Shaqab. Forbis concluded:“May you welcome this book as a visitor who teaches you about this charming country, entertains you with poems and tales of heroes and horses, inspires you with artistic images, and touches your heart with the spirit, mystique, and beauty of the Arabian horses of Al Shaqab.”

Judith Forbis, known for her expertise in Arabian horse breeding, has also authored several books on the subject.