Erdogan Emphasizes Turkiye-Greece Cooperation Against Terrorism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye and Greece are strengthening their mutual understandingon fighting terrorism, Anadolu Agency reports citing TurkishPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.

"We agree there is no place for terrorist groups in our region'sfuture," Erdogan said in a news conference in the Turkish capitalAnkara with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Erdogan also said that Ankara and Athens are committed toresolving issues between them via "cordial dialogue, goodneighborly ties, and international law" as outlined in last year'sAthens Declaration on Friendly Relations andGood-Neighborliness.

"We are working to push our bilateral trade with Greece to $10billion, which was $6 billion last year," Erdogan added.

He also underlined that Türkiye expects the "positive atmospherein our relations" to contribute to fulfilling the rights of theTurkish minority in Greece.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of finding a fair, permanent,and fact-based solution to the Cyprus issue, adding that this wouldstrengthen regional stability and peace.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Mitsotakis for his effortsto improve our bilateral relations," he added.