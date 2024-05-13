UN Chief Condemns All Attacks On UN Employees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 13 (KUNA) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the death of a UN employee and the injury of another in the city of Rafah, expressing his condemnation to all attacks on members of the organization.

In a press statement, Guterres communicated his deep sadness after a United Nations vehicle was attacked while two employees were heading to the European Hospital in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Guterres offered his condolences to the family of the employee who was killed.

The Secretary-General renewed his urgent call for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons and the release of all hostages.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported continued reports of incursions and violent fighting east of Rafah in Gaza and the Jabalia refugee camp.

The attack occurred earlier Monday morning on a UN vehicle carrying the flag and logo of the international organization, and it was clear to see the flag.

Despite that, it even led to the death of an employee whose nationality was not revealed and the injury of a Jordanian employee who was being ministered in the hospital. (end)

