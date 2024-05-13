Shares Moving Higher On Firm Name Change Following Merger

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This armament sales and production company is fully licensed in the United States, with exclusive rights to produce and sell Corner Shot USA weapons systems. It also brokers arms and munitions throughout the world, all with U.S. State Department approval. And shares are moving up in morning trade following the completion of the firm's name change.

Formerly known as Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc., %NAPCDefense

( OTC: $BLIS), announced in a press release today that it has completed the change of name with the State of Nevada and registration with the State of Florida, as well as a new website. The firm is also finalizing its application with FINRA to effect all additional merger terms announced in March. NAPC Defense, Inc. owns defense and construction contracting firm Native American Price Constructors, LLC.

The firm also announced an update on its intended large purchase order from a Saudi Arabian company. During a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the first two weeks of July 2024, the firm will conduct field demonstrations for The Corner Shot Weapons Systems before government, military and other officials

NAPC maintains a government contracting business, as well as The Corner Shot Weapons Systems, which is licensed for the United States and the Middle East, as well as brokering of large caliber artillery, mortar, rocket, and smaller caliber munitions sales through allied countries, as approved by the U.S. State Department.

Shares were trading up at $0.048 in morning trade.