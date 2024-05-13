Defense Forces Push Russians Back In Kharkiv Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back, and are conducting operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 5 p.m. on Monday, May 13, Ukrinform reports.
According to the General Staff, fighting in the Kharkiv direction continues. The number of combat engagements increased to 12. In particular, a firefight started in the area of Starytsia. Read also:
Russians strike at farm in Kharkiv
region - one killed, three injured
The total losses of the Russian invaders in this area amount to 106 people, 25 pieces of weapons, and military equipment.
As reported earlier, Russian troops had partial success near Lukiantsi, Kharkiv region, and managed to stop the enemy's advance.
