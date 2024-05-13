UN Chief Condemns Attack On Staff Members In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 13 (Petra) - The United Nations says Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres condemns all attacks on UN staff after one UN staff member was killed and another injured in Rafah on Monday."The UN Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they traveled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning," a UN statement said on Monday.According to the statement, "the Secretary-General condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. He sends his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member.""With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages," the statement concluded.