Jordan Participates In Preparatory Meeting Of Arab Summit For Foreign Ministers

Manama, May 13 (Petra) -- Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Amjad Adaileh, Monday headed the Jordanian delegation participating in the permanent delegates and senior officials to prepare for the foreign ministers' preparatory meeting for the Arab Summit in Manama.During the meeting, Adaileh discussed Jordan's support of the collective Arab effort that would deal with the regional challenges and the Palestinian issue amid an ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and its fallout.He also discussed inter-Arab consultation and coordination in the political, economic and development fields in light of the multilateral action system.