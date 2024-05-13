The Nickel Squeeze: Securing North America's Clean Energy Future And Fathom Nickel Inc.'S (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Dominant Land Package

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Nickel demand is expected to double by 2030, creating a need for North America to ramp-up domestic supply

Fathom Nickel explores Saskatchewan's nickel belt, a prolific metal region with untapped potential Drilling at Fathom's Gochager Lake property has identified promising nickel mineralization at depth, while the footprint at Albert Lake has expanded to 90,000+ hectares

Nickel is the silent workhorse of the clean energy revolution. Essential for electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy infrastructure, demand for this vital metal is skyrocketing. Plus, let's not forget the expansive

utility of nickel as a base metal

integral to the world for centuries that isn't going away either. To that point, North America faces a significant challenge: a looming nickel supply shortage.

Nickel plays a crucial role in high-performance lithium-ion batteries, the cornerstone of electric vehicles (“EVs”). Its ability to store energy efficiently and handle extreme temperatures makes it a key component. Furthermore, nickel is used in wind turbines, solar panels, and the electricity grid infrastructure needed...

The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



