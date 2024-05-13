               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai


5/13/2024 2:00:38 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai is renowned for its vibrant street food scene, offering various flavorful and affordable snacks. Here are seven popular street foods you must try when in Mumbai.


Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai Image

Here are seven popular street foods you must try when in Mumbai.


Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai Image

Pav bhaji is a spicy vegetable mash served with pav bread. It consists of mashed potatoes, tomatoes, onions, peas, and spices, cooked on a griddle.


Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai Image

This beloved street food consists of hollow, crispy puris filled with a spicy and tangy mixture of flavoured water (pani), tamarind chutney, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and spices.


Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai Image

Originating from Maharashtra, missal pav is a spicy curry made with sprouted moth beans, topped with farsan, chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander.

Vada Pav

Often referred to as Mumbai's favourite street food, vada pav consists of a spicy potato fritter sandwiched between a pav, chutneys, and sometimes fried green chillies.


Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai Image

Bhel puri is a savory and tangy snack made with puffed rice (murmura), sev (crunchy chickpea flour noodles), chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and a mix of chutneys.


Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai Image

Another popular chaat item is sev puri, which features crispy puris topped with mashed potatoes, chopped onions, tomatoes, and various chutneys.


Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai Image

Originally from the Kutch region of Gujarat, dabeli has become a popular street food in Mumbai. It consists of a spicy potato filling layered with a sweet and tangy chutney.

MENAFN13052024007385015968ID1108207030


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search