Pani Puri To Vada Pav-7 Popular Street Food In Mumbai

Mumbai is renowned for its vibrant street food scene, offering various flavorful and affordable snacks. Here are seven popular street foods you must try when in Mumbai.

Pav bhaji is a spicy vegetable mash served with pav bread. It consists of mashed potatoes, tomatoes, onions, peas, and spices, cooked on a griddle.

This beloved street food consists of hollow, crispy puris filled with a spicy and tangy mixture of flavoured water (pani), tamarind chutney, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and spices.

Originating from Maharashtra, missal pav is a spicy curry made with sprouted moth beans, topped with farsan, chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander.



Often referred to as Mumbai's favourite street food, vada pav consists of a spicy potato fritter sandwiched between a pav, chutneys, and sometimes fried green chillies.



Bhel puri is a savory and tangy snack made with puffed rice (murmura), sev (crunchy chickpea flour noodles), chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and a mix of chutneys.

Another popular chaat item is sev puri, which features crispy puris topped with mashed potatoes, chopped onions, tomatoes, and various chutneys.

Originally from the Kutch region of Gujarat, dabeli has become a popular street food in Mumbai. It consists of a spicy potato filling layered with a sweet and tangy chutney.