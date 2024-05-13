'Shameful, Arvind Kejriwal Needs To Answer': BJP Slams AAP After Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By CM's Aide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault by CM's aide to ANI,

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said that BJP strongly condemns if it is true that after getting instigated by Arvind Kejriwal, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has beaten up and misbehaved with one of their party MP Swati Maliwal in the presence of Delhi CM Read: Swati Maliwal 'assaulted' inside Arvind Kejriwal's house: 2 PCR calls made, no complaint – What we know so far\"It is shameful and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer that if their party MP is not safe in his presence then how will he protect the women of Delhi?,\" said Swaraj, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi constituency to the alleged incident, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that it is clear that not everything is fine in AAP and claimed that 'Nari Shakti' is not safe in AAP Read: AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA\"A few other people from the family seem to be joining politics in the time to come, so will this tension keep escalating when Arvind Kejriwal goes back to jail on 2nd June...It is clear that not everything is fine in AAP,\" Thakur told AAP to reports, Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her. She also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat. However, no formal complaint has been lodged so far Read: Delhi LG removes 223 DCW employees over alleged irregularities, ex-chief Swati Maliwal reactsFormer Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely also slammed AAP and asked how can they guarantee the safety of the nation.\"Those who are giving assurances of safety should first ensure security within their own government accommodations. If their official residences are not secure, how can they guarantee the safety of the nation?,\" Lovely told IANS.

