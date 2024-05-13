               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Workers At Amazon Warehouse In Quebec Form Union


5/13/2024 10:11:20 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aramark Setting its Next Competition in Toronto

  • Redwire Gains on News
  • Jasper Hikes on Cell Development
  • Legend Biotech Vaults on Quarterlies
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management Market on Track for Rapid Growth Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Monday, May 13, 2024

    Workers At Amazon Warehouse In Quebec Form Union

    Workers at an Amazon (AMZN) warehouse in Quebec have successfully formed a union.

    The union known as Confédération des syndicats nationaux says its application to represent hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Laval, Quebec has been certified by the provincial Administrative Labour Tribunal.

    It's the first time that employees in Canada have unionized at a facility owned and operated by e-commerce giant Amazon.

    Union representatives say they expect Amazon to appeal the decision covering workers at the DXT4 warehouse in Laval.

    The union says workers at the warehouse will hold their first general assembly to adopt a constitution and bylaws within a week.

    The union will then launch a consultation period with members at the Laval facility and prepare a list of contract demands to present to Amazon management.

    The Confédération des syndicats nationaux represents 330,000 workers across several economic sectors in Quebec.

    Amazon's stock has increased 69% in the last 12 months and currently trades at $187.48 U.S. per share.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN13052024000212011056ID1108206466


    • Baystreet.ca

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search