(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aramark Setting its Next Competition in Toronto
Redwire Gains on News
Jasper Hikes on Cell Development
Legend Biotech Vaults on Quarterlies
Data Center Infrastructure Management Market on Track for Rapid Growth Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Monday, May 13, 2024
Workers At Amazon Warehouse In Quebec Form Union
Workers at an Amazon (AMZN) warehouse in Quebec have successfully formed a union.
The union known as Confédération des syndicats nationaux says its application to represent hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Laval, Quebec has been certified by the provincial Administrative Labour Tribunal.
It's the first time that employees in Canada have unionized at a facility owned and operated by e-commerce giant Amazon.
Union representatives say they expect Amazon to appeal the decision covering workers at the DXT4 warehouse in Laval.
The union says workers at the warehouse will hold their first general assembly to adopt a constitution and bylaws within a week.
The union will then launch a consultation period with members at the Laval facility and prepare a list of contract demands to present to Amazon management.
The Confédération des syndicats nationaux represents 330,000 workers across several economic sectors in Quebec.
Amazon's stock has increased 69% in the last 12 months and currently trades at $187.48 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN13052024000212011056ID1108206466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.