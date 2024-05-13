Marathi Stars Add Glamour To Maha LS Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Several prominent Marathi films and television stars brought in oodles of glamour and enthusiasm to the polling for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra and issued fervent appeals to the masses to step out and exercise their franchise, here on Monday.

Among the prominent ones seen at various polling booths were: Mrunal Kulkarni, Neha Mahajan, Urmila Nimbalkar, Arya Ambekar, Gayatri Datar, Jui Gadkari, Sonali Kulkarni, Shruti Marathe, Subodh Bhave and his wife Manjiri Bhave, and many others.

Mostly attired casually, the stars arrived at various polling stations in Pune and other places where the elections were conducted today, with their spouses or families, stood in queues patiently, voted and came out to proudly display their inked fingers.

Sonali Kulkarni, the Bhave couple, Mrunal Kulkarni and some others briefly interacted with the media and exhorted the people to come out and vote in the ongoing LS elections as a duty and responsibility.

Elections passed off peacefully on Monday in 11 LS constituencies in the state in Shirdi (SC), Nandurbar (ST), Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Pune, Aurangabad, Maval, Beed, Shirur and Ahmednagar.

The fifth and final phase of LS elections are scheduled in 13 constituencies in the state on May 20, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.