LS Elections: Nearly 30% Voter Turnout In Srinagar Till 3 PM

Voting started at 7 am in the constituency and will end at 6 pm.

The redrawn Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has registered a poll percentage of 29.93 till 3 pm, according to election officials. There are a total of 17.48 lakh eligible voters in Srinagar.

Giving segment wise details, the officials said that Central Shalteng reported till 20.48 percent, Chadoora – 40.70 percent, Char-e-Shareef – 45.09 percent, Channapora – 16.45 percent, Eidgah – 21.78 percent, Ganderbal – 39.30 percent, Habba Kadal – 11.40 percent, Hazratbal – 22.02 percent, Kangan (ST)-46.74 percent, Khan Sahib – 41.20 percent, Khanyar -17.05 percent, Lal Chowk – 21.70 percent, Pampore – 29.79 percent, Pulwama – 33.21 percent, Rajpora – 36.31 percent, Shopian – 37.91 percent, Tral -30.45 percent and Zadibal – 22.97 percent.

Polling is underway in the 4th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar along with 92 other constituencies across the country.

This is the first major election being held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

in

2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the total turnout for the seat was around 14.43 per cent, while in 2014, it was 25.86 per cent.

This time, there was significant increase in turnout in most of the assembly segments of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Polling till now has been incident free. There was also no poll boycott.

