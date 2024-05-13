LS Elections: Nearly 30% Voter Turnout In Srinagar Till 3 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has recorded nearly 30 percent voter turnout till 3 pm even as voting is underway with long queues of voters outside the polling stations.
Voting started at 7 am in the constituency and will end at 6 pm.ADVERTISEMENT
The redrawn Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has registered a poll percentage of 29.93 till 3 pm, according to election officials. There are a total of 17.48 lakh eligible voters in Srinagar.
Giving segment wise details, the officials said that Central Shalteng reported till 20.48 percent, Chadoora – 40.70 percent, Char-e-Shareef – 45.09 percent, Channapora – 16.45 percent, Eidgah – 21.78 percent, Ganderbal – 39.30 percent, Habba Kadal – 11.40 percent, Hazratbal – 22.02 percent, Kangan (ST)-46.74 percent, Khan Sahib – 41.20 percent, Khanyar -17.05 percent, Lal Chowk – 21.70 percent, Pampore – 29.79 percent, Pulwama – 33.21 percent, Rajpora – 36.31 percent, Shopian – 37.91 percent, Tral -30.45 percent and Zadibal – 22.97 percent.
Polling is underway in the 4th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar along with 92 other constituencies across the country. Read Also Scores Of KPs Return Without Voting In Jammu After Finding Names Missing From Roll LS Elections: Over 23% Polling In Srinagar Till 1 PM
This is the first major election being held in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
in
2019.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the total turnout for the seat was around 14.43 per cent, while in 2014, it was 25.86 per cent.
This time, there was significant increase in turnout in most of the assembly segments of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.
Polling till now has been incident free. There was also no poll boycott.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13052024000215011059ID1108205767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.