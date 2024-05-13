World Food Program Warns Of New Displacement Of Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome, Italy: The World Food Program (WFP) warned that Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip will be forced to flee again in search of shelter, food and water.

The United Nations (UN) Program stressed, in a post on X platform, the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and that access to life-saving humanitarian aid must continue, considering the comprehensive attack on the city of Rafah "catastrophic".

This comes in conjunction with the Israeli occupation authorities closure of the main crossings leading to the Gaza Strip, and the ground and air attacks it launches in all governorates of the Strip, in addition to its demands for the displacement of people in large areas in northern Gaza and central Rafah and the incursion of its forces into southern Gaza and eastern Khan Yunis, as well as its implementation of a series of violent raids, which resulted in dozens of martyrs and wounded in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The unprecedented aggression of the Israeli occupation against the Gaza Strip by sea, land and air has continued since Oct. 7, causing a complete humanitarian catastrophe embodied by tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing persons, and massive destruction of infrastructure and vital facilities.