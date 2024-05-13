Kuwait Arab League Envoy Affirms Keenness On Supporting Joint Work

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholood Al-Enezi

MANAMA, May 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Envoy to Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi affirmed Monday Kuwait's intent on supporting joint Arab work. Al-Mutairi made these remarks to KUNA on sideline of preparatory meetings for 33rd Arab Summit.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi spoke of the aligning visions of Arab states and of their mutual commitment to international laws and treaties.

Developments of the situation Palestine took the helm at the permanent envoy preparatory meeting, mentioned the Ambassador adding that Arab states presented a united stance for the Palestinian people to gain their legitimate rights and full United Nations membership.

The permanent envoy and high official meeting submitted a number of resolutions to the preparatory foreign ministers meeting to be held tomorrow, he added.

Al-Mutairi relayed Kuwait's appreciation for Bahrain for hosting the upcoming Arab Summit and for the great support they are lending to host a successful summit. (end)

