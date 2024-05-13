Media reports MMA star Khabib face blocked accounts over USD3 million tax debt

(MENAFN) Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finds himself entangled in a financial dispute with Russian tax authorities, as reported by Mash media. The Dagestan-born MMA star, known for his undefeated professional career and induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, reportedly owes more than $3 million in taxes, leading to the blocking of bank accounts associated with his Eagle FC promotion and charity fund.



The allegations surfaced after Nurmagomedov retired from professional sports in 2020, following an illustrious career where he achieved a remarkable 29-0 record and defeated notable opponents like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. Despite his retirement, Nurmagomedov ventured into various business endeavors, including dietary supplements, a restaurant chain, and hotels.



According to Mash, Nurmagomedov's tax liabilities stem from discrepancies related to the ownership of several businesses, with allegations suggesting that he transferred ownership to relatives and associates while still maintaining influence over their operations. This purportedly triggered an investigation by Russia's Federal Tax Service, which uncovered irregularities in documentation, resulting in the closure of some of Nurmagomedov's companies.



Among the affected entities is Nurmagomedov's mixed martial arts promotion company, Eagle Fighting Championship, which reportedly faces similar scrutiny from tax authorities. The situation highlights the challenges faced by athletes transitioning into entrepreneurship and underscores the importance of compliance with tax regulations in business endeavors.

