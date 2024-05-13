Macron wishes that France wont go to war with Russia

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has underscored France's reluctance to engage in direct conflict with Russia over the Ukraine crisis, while emphasizing the necessity of intervention to prevent further Russian aggression. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Macron addressed concerns about France's potential involvement in the conflict, emphasizing the importance of deterring Russian advances while maintaining peace.



Macron highlighted the significance of Ukraine's situation for both the European Union's credibility and security. He emphasized the need for European Union nations to remain vigilant and prepared to act decisively should Russia overstep its bounds. While expressing his fervent hope to avoid war, Macron stressed the importance of France being equipped to defend its interests and maintain peace in the region.



The French leader reiterated the concept of deterrence, emphasizing the need for credible measures to dissuade adversaries from threatening European security. He emphasized the importance of readiness to intervene if necessary, particularly in defense of France's own security interests.



Macron's remarks reflect his ongoing concerns about the situation in Ukraine and the broader implications for European security. His stance aligns with previous calls for increased military spending and arms production among European Union nations to reduce reliance on external actors. While expressing hope for peace, Macron remains committed to ensuring that France is prepared to defend its interests and maintain stability in the face of escalating tensions.

