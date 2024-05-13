CargoAi unveils Delivery Performance with New CargoQUALITY Feature

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) In line with the CargoTech pledge to offer intelligent, easy-to-use, digital solutions for every air cargo business process, CargoAi’s latest online feature, CargoQUALITY, brings a unique, comprehensive overview to the international air cargo e-booking world. For the first time, freight forwarders using CargoMART are shown every airline’s quality performance on their selected flight route. All carriers are measured against the same industry-established method, namely their Notify for Delivery (NFD) performance. To ensure fair comparison, CargoAi applies a standard cut-off point of 6 hours. This quality overview offers an additional aspect alongside price, speed, and CO² emissions, and allows for a far more informed booking decision.

CargoAi collaborates with around 100 airlines displaying their services on CargoMART, and has access to the data of the million of air waybills (AWBs) tracked during the last 12 months via CargoAi's solutions. This enables CargoAi to calculate a Quality score per airline per route, reflecting the percentage of shipments that were ready to be delivered by the airline at 6 hours after flight arrival, according to a baseline roadmap derived from the booking information. The planned NFD (Notify for Delivery) is compared against the actual NFD milestone (or AWD, where necessary) to calculate the Quality score. The result flows into a historical CargoQUALITY score for the airline and route (origin and destination), as well as the historical CargoQUALITY score for all airlines on the route in question. The Quality scores of the past three months are taken into account, thus always offering an up-to-date view of the airline’s true quality performance. Users of CargoMART can access an airline’s CargoQUALITY score by clicking on Quality icon next to the airline name. CargoQUALITY also contains historical reports for each airline, detailing information on its performance over time, and how this compares with other airlines on the same route.

“I started my career working on Cargo2000 for AFKL and it is great to be able to make quality data useful to every freight forwarders in their airline selection process. With CargoQUALITY, freight forwarders no longer need to rely on intuition regarding an airline’s efficiency and reliability, as they can now base their purchasing decisions on accurate, recent, and up-to-date quality information. CargoQUALITY applies the same standard rule of 6 hours after flight arrival to all of the airlines included on the CargoMART platform, providing an equal measure for every airline and every forwarder. The amount of data measured makes this calculation completely objective,” Matt Petot, CEO of CargoAi explains. “So much excellent groundwork has been made in the industry to develop and promote quality standards and drive improvement, and CargoAi is keen to further this potential together with air cargo quality associations as well as our fellow CargoTech software specialists.”





