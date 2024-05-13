Arab League: Joint Action Strategies Adopted Prior To Manama Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 13 (KUNA) -- Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki stated on Monday that the Economic and Social Preparatory Council at the Summit in Bahrain has adopted important strategies that supports the joint Arab action.

In a statement, Zaki said that the Arab strategy for water security was adopted to face the challenges and future requirements of sustainable development (2020-2030) and the Arab strategy for Youth, Peace and Security (2023-2028), as well as other various important strategies.

He added that they also adopted the Arab strategy for technical and vocational education and training as well as a strategy to link social development institutions and Arab banks under the Arab League.

The Council welcomed, in its preparatory meeting of the League Council at the Summit's 33rd regular session, which is set on Thursday in Manama, the process to activate the work of the Cybersecurity Ministerial Council.

Zaki said that the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul Gheit, referred in his speech before the economic and social ministerial meeting to the difficult circumstances in the Arab region, especially the ongoing aggression against Palestine.

Zaki pointed out that the Council discussed various cases aimed at strengthening the joint Arab action and serving the interests of the Arab peoples.

Kuwait participated in the Economic and Social Preparatory Council with a delegation headed by Kuwait's ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Thamer Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)

