Qatar Economic Forum 2024 (QEF) Launches In Doha Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, May 13 (KUNA) -- The fourth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum 2024 (QEF) will be launched Tuesday, in cooperation with the global media company Bloomberg, under the slogan "A Changing World: Traversing the Unknown"," lasting for three days in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Heads of state, ministers, global business leaders, academics, and businessmen will participate in this forum to hold comprehensive discussions about the global economy.

About 1,000 world figures and leaders, representing more than 50 countries, are scheduled to participate.

The forum brings together experts and emerging voices through a series of interviews, discussion sessions and interactive workshops with the aim of exchanging ideas and viewpoints in light of the growing economic trend.

Participants will discuss topics related to geopolitics, globalization, trade, energy transformation, technological innovation, business forecasting, investment, sports and entertainment.

Topics of pressing economic issues and growth prospects at the global level, that would shed light on the growing importance of the Gulf region globally, will be disused.

The fourth edition of the forum will witness the signing of 20 memorandums of understanding, including 18 international ones, compared to 10 memorandums signed in the previous edition.

The first edition of the Qatar Economic Forum was launched in June 2021 to constitute a global economic event and a dialogue platform for leaders, decision-makers, experts and international actors to shed light on the reality of the global economy and anticipate its future in a dynamic, rapidly changing world. (end)

