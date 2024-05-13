ABL Diagnostics And Laborama Officially Appointed To Offer NGS Genotyping Solutions To The National Laboratory For Public Health (NLPH) In Lithuania.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”) , a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the official appointment of the company and its exclusive distributor, Laborama Co. Ltd., for the provision of Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) solutions to the National Laboratory for Public Health (NLPH) in Lithuania.

For a duration of two years, both companies will help NLPH to implement NGS solutions for various microbiology applications including HIV, SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B and other pathogens through robust and innovative assays, library preparation reagents and software solutions.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market represented ~$6.5B in 2023 and is expected to grow 13% p.a. to reach $9.4B in 2026 ( ). Since COVID-19, there is an accelerating adoption of the technology in clinical settings (both in clinical trial and routine testing) which now represents more than half of the market and for which the NGS reagents like the ones offered by ABL Diagnostics are critical.

“We are extremely pleased to keep supporting NLPH for implementing innovative NGS technologies. We started offering products for HIV genotyping for a couple of years now and are delighted to expand our partnership, with the help of ABL Diagnostics, to other relevant applications.” said Marius Savickas, managing director at Laborama, Interlux Group company .

“ABL Diagnostics is working with more than 50 exclusive distributors on a worldwide basis which includes a long-lasting partnership with Laborama in Lithuania. We are honored to help NLPH and to supply our latest NGS based technologies which shall help optimize the management of key diseases in the country for the next decades” added Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics .

The detailed terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity...).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with disruptive Whole Genome Kits), on SARS-CoV-2 (with a CE-IVD marked Whole Genome assay), on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics' products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

For further information, please visit

ABOUT LABORAMA

Laborama is a part of Interlux Group - an international company already for 30 years together with its subsidiaries providing innovative, top-quality technologies and solutions for medicine, science and biotechnology industry to the customers of the Baltic region.

Laborama specializes in scientific and clinical research technologies by deploying innovative flow cytometry, clinical and industrial microbiology, molecular biology and cell biology solutions. The company also provides various supplies for researchers and users of advanced laboratory technologies.

Laborama ensures not only effective supply of the highest quality innovative, certified and environmentally friendly solutions and user training, but also professional 24/7 technical support and maintenance.

In addition to this, Laborama holds ISO 9001:2015, also ISO 14001:2015 audits certifications of the Quality and Environmental Management Systems.

Members of Laborama team are the best laboratory technology specialists in the field, well acquainted with the specifics of the products, aiming to offer each customer solution that best meets needs of a specific laboratory or research center.

