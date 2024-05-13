Modi Wave Has Now Become A Tsunami: Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Barabanki (UP), May 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that with the fourth phase of voting, the Modi wave has now become a tsunami.

He said that the voice of the Modi government, once again is resonating in the entire country.

“Today's new India is a witness to the changes taking place in the country and the world. Our respect in the world has increased, borders have been secured, and development work has progressed at a rapid pace,” he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing an election rally in Haidergarh in Barabanki district here on Monday.

Targeting Congress and SP, he said that these parties have a history of scams.

“They make claims but the truth is that during their time people used to die of hunger, farmers used to commit suicide and youth used to migrate. But we are all witnesses to the change which we have witnessed in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. For the last four years, 80 crore people have been getting free ration, 12 crore farmers have got the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, toilets, work of providing houses to four crore people has been done. Modi ji has given so much without looking at face or caste. Modi ji has set an example before everyone of how benefits of governance are given without discrimination,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP is working to preserve the heritage along with the development of the country.

"SP and Congress used to oppose Ram Mandir. People of Congress and SP say that the construction of the Ram temple has been useless. It has been the behaviour of Congress and SP to play with the Hindu faith and sentiments. These are the people who opened fire on Ram devotees. There are people who are withdrawing the cases filed against terrorists. The entire election has narrowed down between Ram devotees and Ram traitors.”