Kerala: Passenger Assaults TTE On Maveli Express When Asked For Ticket

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: Vikram Kumar Meena, a TTE from Rajasthan, was attacked after confronting a passenger who boarded without a ticket on Sunday (May 12). Following an argument, the Thiruvananthapuram resident punched him in the nose. The accused was apprehended by the police.
Last night, aboard the Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express between Tirur and Shoranur, TTE Vikram Kumar Meena was involved in an altercation with a passenger traveling without a ticket in the reservation compartment. According to Meena, the dispute escalated, resulting in the passenger striking him hard on the nose.
Blood was seen gushing from Vikram Kumar Meena's nose and staining both a towel and the train floor in images captured immediately after the incident. Currently, Meena is receiving treatment at Shoranur Railway Hospital.
Last month, TTE Jaison was attacked by a passenger inside the D11 coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi Express. The TTE sustained a minor injury on his face in the attack.
Earlier in April, a ticket examiner identified as K Vinod, a resident of Manjummel in Ernakulam was pushed to death from a running train by a passenger in Thrissur. The passenger, a migrant worker reportedly hailing from Odisha, was allegedly provoked after the TTE questioned his travelling without reservation in a reserved coach in Ernakulam-Patna Express.
