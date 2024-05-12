Exhibition Garabagname Opened Within Kharibulbul Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

On May 12, within the framework of the VII International MusicFestival "Kharibulbul" which started in Shusha under theorganization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry ofCulture, the exhibition "Garabagname" was opened.

According to Azernews the works of 23 artistsreflecting the history, rich culture, and everyday life ofKarabakh, especially the history and architecture of Shusha, aredisplayed at the exhibition opened at the Creative Center locatedin Shusha.

"Lalazar Bridge", "Saatli Mosque", "Azad Shusha", "Pearl ofShusha", "Motherland" and other works of our fine artists, who givelife to the history and fascinating nature of Karabakh, areimpossible to pass without stopping. Our brush masters have treatedthe charming corner of Azerbaijan, Karabakh, with specialsensitivity. Historical figures of Karabakh, snow-capped mountains,rivers, and valleys are very natural in the works.

If the primary feature that characterizes the works of theartists selected in the exhibition is the attractiveness of colorand form, the second main condition is their artisticgeneralization, guidance to the historical traditions of Karabakh,interest, and love for Mother Nature, our traditions. In theexhibited works, topics such as stereotypes of Karabakh, musicalart, table culture, holiday enthusiasm, and national cuisine havebeen revived with great enthusiasm.

The artists whose works were exhibited also shared their joy andsaid that they will dedicate a special place to our native, dearKarabakh and Shusha, which is its main crown, in theircreations.