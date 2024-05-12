Floods And Landslides Claim 28 Lives In Indonesia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains have killed 28 people in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra, and four more people are missing.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuters .

"There are 28 people dead , and we are still searching for four others who are missing," said Abdul Malik, head of the provincial rescue team, on Sunday.

The country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said in a statement that the flooding, which has been going on since Saturday evening, has affected five districts.

According to the latest estimates, the disaster has damaged 84 homes and 16 bridges. Heavy machinery has been deployed to speed up road clearing.

As Ukrinform reported, in early April, 15 people died as a result of landslides and flooding in the province of South Sulawesi in Indonesia.

Indonesia is vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season, with deforestation exacerbating the problem in some places, and prolonged rainfall causing flooding.

