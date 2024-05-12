Kuwait FM Meets UN Chief, Accompanying Delegation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met Sunday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides touched on the bilateral ties between Kuwait and the UN and the latest regional and global events.

Minister Al-Yahya expressed Kuwait's pride in its ties and its continuous and solid cooperation with the UN, lauding the constructive initiatives and tireless efforts made by Guterres in developing the work of the organization under the current circumstances and the many challenges the globe is witnessing.

Both sides also discussed the current tragic events in the occupied Palestinian territories and the dangerous developments in the Gaza Strip, and ways to stop the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians.

Minister Al-Yahya stressed the principled and firm position of Kuwait in standing by the brotherly Palestinian people and supporting them in obtaining their full rights and establishing their independent state.

In turn, Guterres praised the joint work that links Kuwait with the UN and all its agencies, and its support for the work of the organization and its various humanitarian and development programs. (end)

