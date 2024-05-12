Israeli Authorities Demolish Three Houses In Occupied Jerhico

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 12 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Sunday demolished three houses near the village of Al-Nuweimah, north of Jericho in the occupied West Bank.According to a statement, the general supervisor of the Al-Baidar Organisation for Defending Bedouin Rights, Hassan Malihat, said the occupation forces stormed the village and began demolishing three under-construction houses.Last month, the Israeli occupation authorities carried out 28 demolition operations, affecting 33 facilities, including eight homes, three uninhabited homes and five agricultural facilities in occupied Jerusalem, Tulkarm, Jericho and Hebron, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.