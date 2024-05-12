May 25 Announced Holiday To Mark Jordan's Independence Day

Amman, May 12 (Petra) - Ministries, public departments and universities, municipalities, joint services councils, Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), and government-owned companies will observe a public holiday on Saturday, May 25, on the 78th anniversary of Jordan's Independence Day, according to a communiqué issued by Prime Minister, Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, on Sunday.The decision excluded ministries, official departments, and institutions whose work nature requires otherwise.Jordan won its full independence from the British mandate and was declared a kingdom on May 25, 1946.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.