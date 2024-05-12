North Korea introduces new 240mm multiple rocket launcher in 2024

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement made by state-run media, it has been revealed that North Korea is set to enhance its military capabilities with the introduction of a new 240mm multiple rocket launcher this year.



The unveiling of this updated rocket system was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a live-fire test conducted on Friday. According to a Korean news agency, Kim personally supervised the demonstration of the "technically updated" version of the rocket launcher.



The report also indicates that the deployment of this new rocket launcher will occur gradually, with plans for it to replace existing equipment in units of the Korean People's Army between 2024 and 2026. Additionally, Kim Jong Un discussed strategies to ramp up production of both the rocket launcher system and its accompanying shells to ensure their availability at the "highest level.



Furthermore, the announcement comes amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions in inter-Korean relations, with Pyongyang designating South Korea, a key ally of the United States, as its "principal enemy.



Moreover, the international community has raised concerns about North Korea's alleged involvement in supplying munitions and military equipment to Russia to support its efforts in the conflict in Ukraine.



In recent months, North Korea has sought to strengthen its ties with Russia, exemplified by Kim Jong Un's state visit to Moscow last year.

