Russian Border Guards Close Checkpoints In Zangazur

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian border guards have started to close the posts in theZangazur district of Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

It is noted that they settled in this area in December 2020after the 44-day war.

Earlier, the head of the ruling faction of the Armenianparliament Hayk Konjorian announced that the Russian border guardshad been removed from the regions of Gegharkunik, Syunik, Tavush,Ararat, and Vayots Dzor.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President, saidthat the withdrawal of Russian border guards from several regionsof Armenia was agreed upon at the meeting of the leaders of the twocountries in Moscow.