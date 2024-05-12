Russia Strengthens Ties With Chad Amid Geopolitical Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia has reiterated its dedication to reinforcing relations with Chad following the re-election of Mahamat Idriss Déby as president.



Moscow acknowledged the recent elections as a landmark in Chad's transition to civilian rule.



The Russian Foreign Ministry MID noted the peaceful proceedings and high voter turnout of 75.9%, reaffirming their readiness to bolster long-standing diplomatic ties.



Beyond diplomatic relations, economic and security interests significantly impact the relationship.



As of October 2021, Chad owed Russia $1.37 billion, a portion of Chad's overall external debt of roughly $6 billion.



Bilateral dialogues will likely cover sectors like digitalization and fertilizer imports, reflecting Chad's diverse international strategy.







Chad's position in the volatile Sahel region adds complexity to its international engagements.



With recent unrest in neighboring Niger and other Sahelian countries, Chad must navigate regional security challenges while managing external relations.



Russia has increased its influence across the Sahel, closely watched by global powers like France, which maintains a significant military presence in Chad.



Such developments highlight Russia's strategic interest in the region, seeking to secure alliances and bolster its geopolitical foothold.



These geopolitical shifts underline the intricate relationship between regional stability, economic vulnerabilities, and global diplomatic dynamics.



As Russia and Chad aim to solidify their alliance, they must manage these broader influences carefully.



Their collaboration will shape future partnerships and strategies in Africa, with implications reaching beyond the Sahel to the entire continent and world.

Background

In Chad's presidential election on May 6, 2024, Mahamat Idriss Deby, interim leader and son of former President Idriss Deby, secured a victory that extended the family's decades-long rule.



This election was the first since the military junta formed in 2021 following his father's death.



Despite calls for transparent civilian rule, international observers criticized the process for lacking fairness and democratic credibility, given the repressive environment.



Mahamat Deby consolidated his grip on power by leveraging state resources and restricting opposition activity.



The government extended the transition timeline and manipulated the political process to cement their dominance.

