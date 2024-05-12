Aqaba Port Records 121,000 Containers In Q1 Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 12 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) saw a total of 121,843 containers arriving in Jordan during the first third of this year, as per statistics released by the Jordanian Logistics Association (JLA). This figure represents a decline from the 148,454 containers received during the same period in 2023.Conversely, exports from the Kingdom through the ACT amounted to 29,764 containers in the first third of the current year, down from 42,510 containers during the same period in 2023.JLA President, Nabeel Al-Khatib, explained that the decrease in imports by 18 percent and exports by 30 percent compared to the previous year can be attributed to the ongoing shipping crisis in the Red Sea region.