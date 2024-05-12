'Demon Slayer' 4 In India: Jiocinema Launches 'Anime Hub'; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Riding high on the popularity of the newly launched JioCinema Premium, the platform is about to excite its users once again as it expands its content options with an all-new anime

slate,

beginning May 12. JioCinema will include major anime titles with cult followings. The most anticipated anime title, ' Demon Slayer', will serve as the debut event, with the global simulcast of Season 4 serving as the debut event.

JioCinema Premium subscribers will have unrestricted access to the Anime Hub, with options beginning at Rs. 29

per month.

The anime schedule will also include the action-packed comedy

'Spy X Family'

and the classroom pandemonium of

'Assassination Classroom'.

Fans may also enjoy the supernatural action comedy

'Mob Psycho 100',

the time-travelling drama

'Tokyo Revengers,'

and the fantasy adventure

'Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun'

and the psychological thriller

'Welcome to the Elite.'

Furthermore, the fantasy-themed

'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime'

and the spine-tingling mystery

'The Junji Ito Maniac'

will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

To expand the Otaku (anime fan) community in India, the service will provide a handpicked collection of hits and undiscovered treasures, all available in an ad-free experience with offline watching choices.

Animayhem will continue to delight its fans with new content every day throughout the month, with hits like

'Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defence,'

dark comedy

'My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!,'

magic-driven

'The Familiar of Zero,'

goblin-hunting action

'Goblin Slayer,'

and supernatural mystery with

'In/Spectre,'

ensuring

there's

something for everyone.

Speaking on introducing a dedicated hub for Anime, a JioCinema Spokesperson said,

“JioCinema

Premium's

consumer-first approach has opened access to high-quality and diverse content for audiences across India. Our latest, Anime Hub, offers

a world of

content that will keep anime fans entertained. From simulcast real-time global releases to hundreds of hours of top Anime titles, we are confident that

JioCinema's

Anime Hub will grow to become a destination of choice for anime fans in India.”

In addition to the dedicated hub for anime entertainment, JioCinema Premium provides access to a plethora of top international content in local languages, wholesome Kids

& Family

entertainment, genre-defining originals, blockbuster films, and exclusive before-TV premieres and live channels in up to 4K quality, all for just Rs. 29/month for a single device or Rs. 89/month for up to four simultaneous screens.

