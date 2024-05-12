Two Doctors Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, May 12 (IANS) Two doctors were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

Muhammad Nimr Qazat and his son Youssef, both doctors, were killed by an Israeli warplane raid, and their bodies have been transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Xinhua news agency reported.

The duo, who were from Gaza City, were displaced to Deir al-Balah during this round of conflicts, the report said.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli fighter jets targeted several areas in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least 24 persons.

Seven others were killed after Israeli aircraft targeted dozens of homes in Jabalia, north of the Strip.

At least 31 people were killed and others injured by Israeli bombardment in various areas of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.