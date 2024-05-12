Mining Automation Market To Reach USD 5.87 Billion With A CAGR Of 6.85% By 2031 Driven By Heightened Safety And Efficiency Demands

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Mining Automation Market is poised for significant growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 5.87 billion by 2031. The market size was USD 3.45 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.85% over the forecast period 2024-2031. This growth is driven by the increasing focus on worker safety and the need to optimize production efficiency within the mining industry. This robust growth signifies the growing adoption of automation solutions as mining companies strive to balance employee well-being with operational excellence.

Growing Demand Driven by Technological Advancements and Data-Driven Operations

The factors propelling market expansion. the emergence of smart connected mines, a direct result of the mining industry's digital transformation. These intelligent systems allow for remote monitoring and data analysis, empowering mining supervisors to make informed decisions for streamlined operations and cost reduction. The advancements in technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are increasing the development of efficient mining automation solutions. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) further enhances mine management by providing real-time data and analytics for visualization and informed decision-making. This trend towards automation is Driven by rising concerns for miner safety and the need to control costs associated with labour and time.

Recent Development

– In November 2023, Sandvik secured a substantial order for underground mining equipment from JMMC, a subsidiary of JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. This equipment will be utilized in the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

– Epiroc AB received a contract from Byrnecut, a prominent Australian underground mining contractor, for a fleet of Minetruck MT65 S haulers destined for the Kathleen Valley mine in Western Australia. These instances highlight the growing demand for advanced mining automation solutions.

Mining Automation Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY TYPE



Hardware

Software

Equipment Communications systems

The software segment is anticipated to exhibit the most significant CAGR within the market. The report attributes this dominance to the challenges faced by mining firms due to complex operations, diminishing tonnage per shift, and rising costs. Companies are increasingly turning to software solutions such as workforce and fleet management systems to address these issues. Real-time data tracking and analysis provided by these solutions empower better decision-making, leading to improved efficiency. The software segment offers a diverse range of solutions including fleet management, workforce management, data management, air quality and temperature monitoring, and remote operation and monitoring systems.

BY TECHNIQUE



Surface mining automation Underground mining automation

BY WORKFLOW



Mining process

Mine development Mine maintenance

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown

The report acknowledges the potential impact of global events on the market. The Russia-Ukraine war might disrupt supply chains and increase the cost of raw materials, impacting the production and deployment of mining automation technologies. an economic slowdown could lead to a decrease in investments within the mining sector, potentially hindering market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This stronghold can be attributed to the increasing adoption of automation technology in countries Such as Australia, where robots and remote-controlled equipment are utilized for safe and efficient mineral extraction. The economies such as China and India boast significant untapped drilling and exploration potential, presenting substantial growth opportunities in the coming years. The Sandvik AB's acquisition of Deswik, an Australian mining software and consulting solutions provider, as an example of industry consolidation aimed at bolstering the value chain within the mining automation sector. North America and the MEA region are also expected to witness promising growth Driven by high potential markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Africa, respectively.

Key Takeaways for the Mining Automation Market Study



The report highlights how mining automation solutions address challenges such as complex operations and rising costs.

The report acknowledges potential disruptions from geopolitical tensions and economic slowdowns.

It also identifies Asia Pacific as the dominant region due to factors like rising automation adoption and untapped resource potential.

This SNS Insider report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Mining Automation Market, including market size, growth projections, key drivers, challenges, and regional trends. It aims to equip stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions regarding investment, technology adoption, and strategic planning within the mining automation sector.

