Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Projected To Reach USD 58.41 Billion By 2031 Demand Surges Due To Increasing Water Contamination

The SNS Insider report indicates that The Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size was valued at USD 29.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 58.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Rising public awareness of these dangers, coupled with campaigns from environmental agencies, highlight the necessity for clean drinking water and preventive measures.

Water-borne diseases, stemming from pathogens and metal contaminants, pose a grave public health threat. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.5 million human deaths per year are directly linked to contaminated water. Point-of-use water treatment systems offer a reliable solution to protect against water-borne illnesses, driving their adoption across the globe.

Some of the Key Players Included are:

The key players are Pentair PLC., The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Culligan International, Danaher Corporation., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. & Other Players.

Market Analysis

The rise of smart water purification systems enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping the industry. These compact and user-friendly purifiers provide advanced features like one-touch water dispensing, filter expiration notifications, customizable settings, and daily water consumption tracking via smartphone integration. Growing anxieties around water-borne diseases are increasing public demand for effective point-of-use solutions. In regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa, clean drinking water access is a critical issue. Developing and underdeveloped nations frequently lack the resources to ensure safe water, leading to serious health consequences.

The point-of-use water treatment systems market is characterized by continuous innovation and strategic partnerships. Here are a few noteworthy developments:



In July 2023, Hindustan Unilever (Unilever subsidiary) released the Pureit Revito range of water purifiers, boasting 70% greater water saving and essential mineral enrichment.

In January 2023, Phillips and Aquaporin (a water technology company) partnered to provide clean drinking water to customers in China.

In October 2021, Pentair acquired Pleatco (pool & spa filtration products manufacturer) for approximately USD 255 million, bolstering its distribution network.

In July 2021, O. Smith Corporation acquired Master Water Conditioning Corporation, expanding its presence in the North American water treatment market. In April 2020, Panasonic launched central purifiers for domestic well-water use in Indonesia, expanding its geographic footprint.

Segment Analysis

As of 2023, reverse osmosis (RO) systems dominated the market, capturing a 33.2% share. Their effectiveness in removing contaminants, energy efficiency, and compact design make them a preferred choice for households and communities seeking safe drinking water. RO systems can eliminate a wide range of contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, and dissolved solids. By device, tabletop pitchers held the largest market share in 2023. Their portability, ease of use, and affordability make them a popular option for domestic water treatment.

By application



Residential Non- Residential

By device



Tabletop pitchers

Faucet-mounted filters

Counter-top units

under-the-sink filters Others

By technology



Reverse osmosis systems

Ultrafiltration systems

Distillation systems

Disinfection methods

Filtration methods

Ion exchange Others

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The conflict has caused disruptions in the global supply chain, affecting raw materials and the manufacturing of point-of-use water treatment systems. Supply shortages and increased material costs create challenges for manufacturers and may lead to higher prices for consumers. Additionally, the war has diverted financial resources from development projects towards humanitarian aid, potentially hindering water infrastructure improvements in some regions.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for a more than 35.8% share in 2023.

This high share is attributable to high awareness about the benefits of point-of-use water treatment systems, favorable government regulations for water treatment, and rapid urbanization in the region. According to the World Bank Data, East Asia & Pacific is the world's most rapidly urbanizing region with a rate of 3% per year. This urbanization surge creates lucrative growth opportunities for point-of-use systems. China is a major consumer of water treatment systems, followed by Japan, owing to a focus on individual health and well-being. India boasts high growth potential due to increasing public awareness. Countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia demonstrate the highest adoption rates of water treatment systems. Therefore, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways for the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Study



The demand for safe drinking water is the primary driver of market growth across regions.

The region's combination of awareness, urbanization, and increasing disposable income make it the dominant market.

Smart water purification solutions with IoT integration are transforming the industry and enhancing consumer experience. Regulations and initiatives focused on water quality have a direct impact on the adoption of point-of-use water treatment systems.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

